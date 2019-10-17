Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Movida madrileña Muere Javier Furia, miembro fundador de Radio Futura

se convierte en el segundo miembro fundador de la banda que fallece, siete años después de la muerte de Enrique Sierra, quien también estuvo en los comienzos del grupo junto a los hermanos Luis y Santiago Auserón.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La primera formación de Radio Futura con Javier Furia, el segundo por la derecha.

La primera formación de Radio Futura con Javier Furia, el segundo por la derecha.

El músico Javier Pérez Grueso, conocido artísticamente como Javier Furia, uno de los fundadores de la banda Radio Futura, ha fallecido este jueves, según han confirmado fuentes próximas al artista en las redes sociales.

Tal y como señala Alaska en su cuenta oficial de Instagram, el músico fue "miembro no oficial de Kaka de Luxe" y estuvo en la formación original de Radio Futura. "Amigo y cómplice en mi adolescencia. Adiós Javier, feliz viaje a las estrellas", ha señalado la artista.

Javier Furia se convierte en el segundo miembro fundador de la banda que fallece, siete años después de la muerte de Enrique Sierra, quien también estuvo en los comienzos de Radio Futura junto a los hermanos Luis y Santiago Auserón.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas