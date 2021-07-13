Estás leyendo: Muere a los 67 años Gonzalo Muñoz , 'Salo', miembro fundador de Extremoduro

Integrante de la banda entre 1988 y 1993, 'Salo' fue bajo y guitarra en los tres primeros discos del grupo junto a Robe Iniesta y Luis Iglesias García, Luis 'Von Fanta'.

Gonzalo Muñoz Hinojal, 'Salo',
Gonzalo Muñoz Hinojal, 'Salo', durante una actuación de Extremoduro en TVE a finales de los años 80. Archivo / RTVE

cáceres

El músico Gonzalo Muñoz Hinojal Salo, unos de los miembros fundadores de la banda Extremoduro, ha fallecido este martes en Plasencia (Cáceres) a los 67 años a causa de un cáncer.

Integrante de la banda placentina entre 1988 y 1993, Salo fue bajo y guitarra en los tres primeros discos junto a Robe Iniesta y Luis Iglesias García, Luis Von Fanta.

Cientos de seguidores de Extremoduro han mostrado sus condolencias a través de las redes sociales por la muerte del músico de Plasencia, que llevaba muchos años alejado de la música.

También han surgido las primeras peticiones para que la capital del Jerte le rinda homenaje y le dedique una calle.

