Muere el actor Burt Reynolds a los 82 años

El actor, director y productor cinematográfico estadounidense Burt Reynolds ha muerto este jueves a los 82 años en la localidad floridiana de Júpiter.
El protagonista de cintas como Deliverance - Defensa, Los caraduras y Boogie Nights, por la que recibió una nominación al Óscar, falleció esta mañana en el Jupiter Medical Center, en el sur de Florida, según informó su representante, Erik Kritzer, al medio especializado The Hollywood Reporter.
Reynolds, que compaginó cintas de acción y comedia, vivió su época dorada durante la década de 1970, aunque se mantuvo en activo hasta la actualidad.
