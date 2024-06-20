Newsletters

Muere el actor Donald Sutherland a los 88 años

Su hijo, el también intérprete Kiefer Sutherland, ha dado la noticia a través de sus redes sociales.

El actor canadiense Donald Sutherland en el Festival de San Sebastián en 2019.
El actor canadiense Donald Sutherland en el Festival de San Sebastián en 2019. Raúl Terrel / Europa Press

El actor Donald Sutherland ha muerto a los 88 años, según ha confirmado su hijo, el también intérprete Kiefer Sutherland, a través de las redes sociales.

"Con gran pesar les digo que mi padre, Donald Sutherland, ha fallecido. Personalmente me parece uno de los actores más importantes de la historia del cine. Nunca le amilanó un papel, bueno, malo o feo. Amaba lo que hacía e hizo lo que amaba, y nunca se puede pedir más que eso. Una vida bien vivida", ha publicado.

(Habrá ampliación)

