El actor canadiense Donald Sutherland, que ha participado en cerca de 200 producciones, será el tercer Premio Donostia de la 67 edición de Festival Internacional de Cine de San Sebastián, que se celebrará del 20 al 28 de septiembre en la capital guipuzcoana.
Además de Donald Sutherland, también recibirán el Premio Donostia de esta edición la actriz española Penélope Cruz y el realizador francés de origen griego Costa-Gavras.
Sutherland recibirá el galardón el día 26 de septiembre en atención a su "medio siglo de excelencia interpretativa" antes de la proyección en el Palacio Kursaal de la película "The Burnt Orange Heresy (Una obra maestra)", dirigida por Giuseppe Capotondi.
(Habrá ampliación)
