Muere el director de cine Jean-Luc Godard a los 91 años

Jean-Luc Godard
Jean-Luc Godard. EFE

MADRID

El director de cine Jean-Luc Godard ha fallecido este martes a los 91 años ha confirmado su familia. El director de Sin aliento (1960), El desprecio (1963) o Alphaville (1965) pertenecía al movimiento francés de la Nouvelle Vague.

