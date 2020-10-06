MADRID
Eddie Van Halen, cofundador de la banda Van Halen e icono del rock de la década de los 70 y los 80, falleció este martes a los 65 años por un cáncer de garganta, informó el portal especializado en noticias de famosos TMZ.
El guitarrista murió en el hospital Providence Saint John's Health Center de Santa Mónica (California, EEUU). Eddie Van Halen fue el explosivo guitarrista principal y el alma de Van Halen, un grupo estadounidense muy popular y longevo de hard-rock que triunfó con canciones como Jump.
