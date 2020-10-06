Estás leyendo: Muere el guitarrista e icono del rock Eddie Van Halen a los 65 años

El cofundador de Van Halen ha fallecido en el hospital Providence Saint John's Health Center de Santa Mónica, según TMZ.

Fotografía de 2015 de Eddie Van Halen durante una actuación en Las Vegas. - AFP
MADRID

EFE

Eddie Van Halen, cofundador de la banda Van Halen e icono del rock de la década de los 70 y los 80, falleció este martes a los 65 años por un cáncer de garganta, informó el portal especializado en noticias de famosos TMZ.

El guitarrista murió en el hospital Providence Saint John's Health Center de Santa Mónica (California, EEUU). Eddie Van Halen fue el explosivo guitarrista principal y el alma de Van Halen, un grupo estadounidense muy popular y longevo de hard-rock que triunfó con canciones como Jump.

