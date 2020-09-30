Estás leyendo: Muere Quino, el creador de Mafalda

Saltó a la fama por sus tiras cómicas y por su personaje más difundido a nivel global: la pequeña Mafalda.

El dibujante y humorista gráfico Quino junto a su criatura, la pequeña Maflada.- REUTERS
MADRID

El artista gráfico Joaquín Salvador Lavado, universalmente conocido como Quino, falleció a los 88 años. Saltó a la fama por sus tiras cómicas y por su personaje más difundido a nivel global: la pequeña Mafalda.

Hijo de inmigrantes andaluces, nació en la ciudad de Mendoza el 17 de julio (aunque en los registros oficiales conste nacido el 17 de agosto). Desde su nacimiento fue nombrado Quino para distinguirlo de su tío Joaquín Tejón, pintor y diseñador gráfico.

Desde hace unos años, el autor, que se había mudado a Mendoza desde Buenos Aires a finales de 2017, tras quedarse viudo, sufría problemas de salud, aunque siguió asistiendo a diversos homenajes a su obra. Quino desarrolló las aventuras de su personaje más popular entre 1964 a 1973, aunque las historias de la icónica niña se han replicado en todo el mundo hasta la actualidad.

La irreverente Mafalda fue, de todas sus creaciones, la que le hizo universalmente conocido. Quino recibió en 2014 el Premio Principe de Asturias de Comunicación y Humanidades, un galardón que −tal y como apuntó el jurado en su día− le fue otorgado por el "enorme valor educativo" y "dimensión universal" de su obra.

Comenzó su trayectoria como viñetista a los 18 años, cuando tras abandonar la Escuela de Bellas Artes se trasladó a Buenos Aires dispuesto a hacerse un hueco la prensa del momento. Fue en 1954, el año en el que publica su primera tira cómica en el semanario Esto es. Tuvo que esperar nueve años después para ver publicado su primer libro.

Bajo el título, Mundo Quino, el prometedor humorista gráfico hizo sus pinitos hasta que, en 1964, en la revista Primera Plana, asomó por primera esa niña irreverente y lúcida llamada Mafalda; su más famosa criatura.

