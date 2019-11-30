Público
Círculo de Lectores Planeta destruirá las Obras Completas del Círculo de Lectores

El cierre de la empresa llevará a eliminar todos los ejemplares almacenados que no han sido vendidos. 

Un grupo de niños leyendo la contraportada del último libro de la saga Harry Potter.

El Grupo Planeta ha anunciado que pondrá en marcha la destrucción parcial de los ejemplares almacenados de las Obras Completas del Círculo de Lectores, según publica el diario El País.

La colección de las obras completas fue creada en la década de los noventa gracias a la iniciativa de Hans Meinke, cuando la empresa pertenecía al grupo Bertelsmann. 

En octubre, varios autores y herederos recibieron una misiva del Grupo Planeta en la que se anunciaba la destrucción de estos ejemplares, tal y como relata el rotativo de PRISA. Si las partes implicadas no reclaman las piezas, serán destruidas. 

El pasado siete de noviembre el Grupo Planeta hizo pública su intención de cerrar la estructura comercial de Círculo de Lectores, adquirido al 100% hace cinco años, por tratarse de un negocio que debido a "las nuevas tecnologías y los cambios de negocio" se encuentra "fuera de lugar".

