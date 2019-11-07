El Grupo Planeta ha decidido cerrar la estructura comercial de Círculo de Lectores, adquirido al 100% hace cinco años, por tratarse de un negocio que debido a "las nuevas tecnologías y los cambios de negocio" ya está "fuera de lugar".
Así lo han confirmado fuentes de Círculo de Lectores quienes han matizado que el "Círculo no cierra", pero sí su estructura comercial, formada por agentes "no profesionales" que visitaban los hogares con un catálogo, el cliente les hacía el pedido y una semana después se lo llevaban a casa y les realizaban el pago de la compra.
"Ese era el modelo de Círculo, y este modelo a día de hoy con las nuevas tecnologías y los cambios de negocio estaba fuera de lugar. Se ha intentado el hacer cincuenta mil cosas para mejorar este modelo, pero se ha decidido cerrar la estructura comercial, no cerrar Círculo, para entrar en un proceso de la estructura futura (aún sin estudiar)", han confirmado.
Esta información ha sido notificada a la red de agentes a través de un burofax en el que el Grupo Planeta les dice que irán cobrando la indemnización conforme se vayan "cerrando sectores".
"Me cuesta muchísimo decir estas palabras -dice el documento enviado este miércoles- pero hoy Círculo de Lectores cierra toda su red comercial, su web y todos sus canales de venta. Se ha terminado una etapa maravillosa, inolvidable rodeado de todos vosotros que os considero parte de mi familia. A partir de este momento no podéis entregar ni un sólo libro que os quede en casa".
Círculo de Lectores se fundó en 1962 con la "vocación de llevar la lectura a todos los hogares de España", reza la página web de este negocio.
