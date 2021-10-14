Estás leyendo: 'Público' te invita a ver el documental 'Mujeres rurales: la lucha por el territorio al sur de Europa'

DÍA DE LAS MUJERES RURALES

'Público' te invita a ver el documental 'Mujeres rurales: la lucha por el territorio al sur de Europa' 

En esta película se conoce la vida de cinco mujeres que hacen de su vida en el entorno rural una lucha diaria. La autoría del documental es de María Artigas y Sato Díaz. Producido por The Left y Cuartopoder. Promovido por la eurodiputada María Eugenia Rodríguez Palop.

Mujeres rurales: la lucha por el territorio al sur de Europa
Fotograma del documental 'Mujeres rurales: la lucha por el territorio al sur de Europa'.

MADRID

Este viernes, 15 de octubre, con motivo del Día Internacional de las Mujeres Rurales, Público te invita a ver el documental Mujeres rurales: la lucha por el territorio al sur de Europa. Un audiovisual realizado por María Artigas y Sato Díaz, producido por The Left y Cuartopoder y promovido por la eurodiputada de Unidas Podemos, María Eugenia Rodríguez Palop. 

En un momento de emergencia climática generalizado, las luchas por el territorio entran en un primer plano. Para ellas, las luchas feministas son primordiales. En esta película se conoce la vida de cinco mujeres que hacen de su vida en el entorno rural, en el sur del Estado español, de Europa, una lucha diaria. 

Estas cinco mujeres son Pía Sánchez, Inmaculada Idáñez, Nora Elhaimer, Carmen Ibáñez y María Ruiz. Cinco luchadoras desde distintos puntos geográficos: Badajoz, Almería, Cáceres y Jaén. Y una mirada que conduce este documental, la de la eurodiputada Rodríguez Palop, profesora de Filosofía del Derecho en la Universidad Carlos III de Madrid, especializada en derechos humanos y en feminismos. 

No te pierdas el visionado de esta película, de media hora de duración, en Público. En abierto, desde el viernes 15 hasta el domingo 17 de octubre.

