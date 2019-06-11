Público
Radiohead Radiohead publica material inédito de 'OK Computer' tras el chantaje de un 'hacker'

La banda pone a la venta en internet 18 minidisc de su disco más famoso después de que un usuario robara los archivos y pidiera 150.000 euros por devolverlos.

Carátula de uno de los 18 'minidisc' con material inédito de su disco 'Ok Computer' que Radiohead ha puesto a la venta en internet. (EP)

La banda británica Radiohead ha publicado en Bandcamp, una tienda de música en internet, un total de 18 archivos inéditos de OK Computer, su disco más emblemático —con canciones tan conocidas como Karma police, No surprises o Paranoid android—, publicado en 1997, en respuesta al chantaje de un hacker que pedía 150.000 euros como rescate tras haber robado 18 minidisc con material inédito de la grabación de aquel álbum.

Según señala el grupo en un comunicado, los 18 minidisc estarán disponible durante los próximos 18 días por 18 libras (alrededor de 20 euros). "Fuimos hackeados la semana pasada. Alguien robó el archivo de minidisc de Thom y pidió 150.000 euros bajo la amenaza de publicarlo", señala el guitarrista del grupo, Jonny Greenwood.

Por ello, en lugar de "quejarse o ignorarlo", Radiohead ha decidido dar un paso adelante: el material estará disponible los próximos 18 días y los beneficios irán destinados a Extinction Rebellion, un movimiento sociopolítico que utiliza la resistencia no violenta para "protestar contra la degradación del clima, la pérdida de biodiversidad y el riesgo de extinción humana y colapso ecológico".

"Por 18 libras podréis averiguar si deberíamos haber pagado ese rescate", señala el grupo, señala Radiohead en su comunicado. La banda también deja claro que estas grabaciones nunca estuvieron dirigidas al "consumo público", aunque matizan que "algunos clips alcanzaron el casete en la reedición de OK Computer", por lo que subrayan que son "tangencialmente interesantes".

