La SGAE rechaza la reforma de sus estatutos

Los socios de la Sociedad General de Autores y Editores (SGAE) no han sacado adelante la reforma de los estatutos de la entidad durante la Asamblea General que se ha celebrado en Madrid, tras no haber alcanzado la mayoría necesaria de dos tercios de los votos. Una decisión que acerca la intervención por parte del Ministerio de Cultura.
El ministerio pedía la modificación de sus estatutos para adecuarlos a la ley vigente, que establece un tope del 20% de lo recaudado por cada autor para la franja nocturna televisiva.
En concreto, la propuesta de los estatutos aprobada por la Junta Directiva de la SGAE ha recibido el apoyo del 62,78% de los socios (15.502), el rechazo del 36,07% (8.907) y la abstención del 1,14% (282), por lo que no alcanza el 66% del apoyo necesario para que salga adelante.
No obstante, el número de apoyos ha sido mayor que el que recibió la anterior propuesta de estatutos durante la asamblea general del pasado mes de diciembre, cuando recibió un 58% de apoyos (13.074), el rechazo del 40,91% (9.920) y un 1,07% de abstenciones (242).
Tal y como recordó la propia SGAE hace unos días, la reforma de los estatutos y su adaptación a la normativa europea es "uno de los principales requerimientos" del Ministerio de Cultura y Deporte, así como "un paso importante" para volver a ser admitida como miembro de pleno derecho en la Confederación Internacional de Compositores y Autores (CISAC), entidad de la que fue expulsada de manera temporal el pasado 30 de mayo.
