La Confederación Internacional de Sociedades de Autores y Compositores (CISAC) decidió este martes iniciar un "proceso sancionador" contra la Sociedad General de Autores y Editores (SGAE), que podría acabar con su expulsión por no cumplir con los reglamentos internacionales, según comunicó la organización a Efe.
"En vista del fracaso de la SGAE en remediar las violaciones del reglamento de la CISAC, el consejo directivo ha decidido iniciar un procedimiento sancionador. Este podría resultar en varias sanciones y medidas, incluyendo la expulsión de la SGAE de la CISAC", aseguró.
El consejo directivo, formado por cerca de una veintena de socios internacionales, decidió este martes en París abrir este proceso tras considerar que las medidas iniciadas por la SGAE para adecuarse a la normativa del organismo no habían sido suficientemente rápidas o serias.
La CISAC había ya retirado a la SGAE del consejo en marzo de forma preventiva para evitar un potencial conflicto de intereses durante la investigación de sus prácticas de conducta y gestión –denunciadas por la Confederación Internacional de Editores de Música (IMCP)– que suscitaban "serias preocupaciones".
Las sanciones o la posible expulsión –que ha sido ya ejecutada de forma temporal, por ejemplo, contra la India y Kenia– se concretarán durante la reunión anual del consejo directivo, que tendrá lugar en París a finales de mayo de 2019.
Las quejas contra la SGAE se refieren al supuesto favoritismo hacia algunos de sus miembros y el fraude en el cobro de derechos de autor de piezas musicales emitidas en televisión, una práctica conocida como "la rueda", que está siendo investigada por la Audiencia Nacional.
