Mick Jagger ha sido operado con éxito de una válvula cardíaca en un hospital de Nueva York y se está recuperando en excelente estado de salud, según informa Billboard citando a fuentes del entorno del cantante de los Rolling Stones.
Según la publicación estadounidense, los médicos pudieron acceder a la válvula cardíaca de Jagger a través de su arteria femoral y ahora le están monitorizando para detectar cualquier complicación que pudiera surgir del procedimiento, incluido el sangrado excesivo.
El tour de los Rolling Stones, que originalmente se programó para comenzar en abril, comenzará en julio y se anunciarán nuevas fechas en las próximas semanas. Jagger necesitará descansar después de completar el reemplazo de la válvula aórtica transcatéter, según Billboard.
El procedimiento mínimamente invasivo permite a Jagger evitar la cirugía mayor y, de esta manera, los médicos pueden reparar la válvula cardíaca con un catéter que accede a una arteria mayor sin abrir el tórax. Si bien el tiempo de recuperación para el procedimiento es mucho más corto que el de la cirugía, Jagger debe descansar entre cuatro y cinco días para que la arteria pueda sanar sin problemas de sangrado. Podría estar en movimiento en unos pocos días, pero necesitará un tiempo de recuperación adicional antes de volver al escenario.
El grupo británico anunciaba el pasado sábado el aplazamiento de sus próximas fechas en directo por Estados Unidos y Canadá. "Pedimos disculpas por los inconvenientes que esto pueda ocasionar a todos aquellos que tengan entradas para los shows. Queremos tranquilizar a los fans para que conserven dichas entradas, ya que serán válidas para las fechas reubicadas, las cuales se conocerán próximamente", decía el anuncio.
Y en esta línea, añadía el comunicado: "Los médicos le han dicho a Mick que no puede salir de gira en este momento, ya que necesita tratamiento médico. Los doctores también han avisado que lo mejor es esperar a la recuperación completa para poder volver al escenario cuanto antes".
