Bádminton Carolina Marín consigue su tercer Mundial

La deportista española se convierte en la jugadora que más Mundiales ha ganado desde que esta competición se instauró en el año 1977.

La española Carolina Marín conquista su tercer título mundial./EFE

La jugadora española Carolina Marín se convirtió este domingo en la deportista con más Mundiales de Bádminton de la historia tras lograr su tercer título al ganar a la india Pusarla Venkata Sindhu (21-19, 21-10).

La campeona olímpica española logró vencer en un igualado partido a la india, actual subcampeona del mundo (y tercera en el ránking), quien fue también su rival en la final de Río de 2016.

Venkata Sindhu, que ayer logró eliminar a la japonesa Akane Yamaguchi (segunda del mundo), arrancó el primer set dominando el juego, con una ventaja de varios puntos, pero Marín pronto le dio la vuelta y logró hacerse con el set.

En el segundo, Marín arrancó fuerte, la india no aguantó el ritmo y la española logró ganarlo con una contundente ventaja.

Marín suma el Mundial logrado en la ciudad china de Taikang (este del país) a los dos obtenidos en 2014 y 2015 y con tres títulos se convierte en la jugadora que más Mundiales ha ganado desde que esta competición se instauró en el año 1977.

Y la española ha conseguido el título en China, donde este deporte es una institución y después de haber eliminado ayer a la gran sorpresa nacional, He Bengjiao, quien había logrado superar en cuartos de final a la favorita del torneo, la taiwanesa Tai Tzu Ying (número uno del mundo).

La deportista española (octava del mundo) se proclamó recientemente campeona de Europa por cuarta vez (la tercera consecutiva) y en las rondas previas de este torneo ha logrado vencer a la india Saina Nahwal, a la japonesa Sayaka Sato, a la tailandesa Busanan Ongbamrungphan y a la mencionada He.

En declaraciones, Marín aseguró que se sentía en su mejor forma física y que estaba confiada de lograr la victoria en China.

