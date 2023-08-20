Newsletters

España hace historia al ganar su primer Mundial de fútbol femenino ante Inglaterra

España hace historia al ganar su primer Mundial de fútbol femenino ante Inglaterra

Olga Carmona ha metido el gol de la victoria antes del descanso.

La defensa española Olga Carmona celebra su gol en la final del Mundial femenino de fútbol que juega la Roja contra Inglaterra, a 20 de agosto de 2023 en Sídney
La española Olga Carmona celebra su gol en la final del Mundial femenino de fútbol que juega la Roja contra Inglaterra, a 20 de agosto de 2023 en Sídney. William West / AFP

Madrid

España ha hecho historia al imponerse a Inglaterra con un 1-0 y conseguir su primer Mundial de fútbol femenino, gracias a un gol de la madridista Olga Carmona.

[HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN]

