La esquiadora Lindsey Vonn gana el Premio Princesa de Asturias de los Deportes

La esquiadora estadounidense Lindsey Vonn, campeona olímpica y doble oro mundial, ha sido distinguida este miércoles con el Premio Princesa de Asturias de los Deportes 2019.
Vonn, retirada este año de la competición profesional tras 19 temporadas y con el récord femenino de 82 victorias en la Copa del Mundo, cuenta con ocho medallas en Campeonatos del Mundo (dos oros, tres platas y tres bronces) y tres preseas en Juegos Olímpicos, un oro y dos bronces.
Este galardón, al que optaban veinte candidaturas de ocho nacionalidades, es el cuarto en fallarse de los ocho premios que anualmente concede la Fundación Princesa de Asturias, tras el de Cooperación Internacional, concedido a Salman Khan y la Khan Academy, el de las Artes, al dramaturgo británico Peter Brook, y el de Comunicación y Humanidades, al Museo del Prado. EFE
