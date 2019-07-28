El equipo español de piragüismo ha conseguido once medallas (un oro, seis platas y cuatro bronces) en los Campeonatos de Europa de maratón, que se han disputado en Dezice (Francia).
Tania Álvarez y Tania Fernández y Eva Barrios y Amaia Osaba en K2, Manuel Campos y Diego Romero en C2 y Miguel Fernández y José Julián en K2 subieron al podio en la última jornada del europeo.
Álvarez y Fernández se han proclamado subcampeonas de Europa en K2 –con un tiempo de 01:55:55.63– por detrás de las húngaras Renata Csay y Zsofia Czellai-Voros que acabaron en 01:54:30.32 y por delante de sus compañeras Eva Barrios y Amaia Osaba que han finalizado la carrera en 01:56:59.29 conquistando así el bronce.
Manuel Campos y Diego Romero han logrado una medalla más para las arcas de la delegación española al quedar terceros en C2 con un tiempo de 01:57:23.57 en una carrera en la que se alzaron con el oro los polacos Mateusz Zuchora y Mateusz Borgiel (01:56:10.06) y la plata fue para los húngaros Marton Kover y Adam Docze (01:56:11:60). La otra dupla española del C2, Oscar Graña y José Manuel Sánchez fueron séptimos (01:59:37.55).
Para cerrar el europeo, Miguel Fernández y José Julián consiguieron el bronce en K2 con un tiempo de 1:57:27.86, por detrás de los franceses Quentin Urban y Jeremy Candy que fueron campeones al finalizar en un tiempo de 01:57:20.42 y de los húngaros Adrian Boros y MATHE Krisztian Mathe que se llevaron la medalla de plata (01:57:22.06). ,Miguel Llorens y Luis Pérez acabaron quintos (01:58:09.86).
