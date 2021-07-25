Estás leyendo: Fallece el piloto de 14 años Hugo Millán en un accidente en MotorLand

Motorland Fallece el piloto de 14 años Hugo Millán en un accidente en MotorLand

El joven piloto onubense, segundo en el campeonato, sufrió un duro accidente durante la carrera de este domingo en el trazado de Alcañiz (Teruel).

El piloto español Hugo Millán, de 14 años, ha fallecido este domingo por las graves secuelas que le produjo una caída y posterior atropello durante una carrera de la European Talent Cup en el circuito de MotorLand Aragón, ha anunciado su equipo.

"Lamentamos profundamente comunicar que Hugo Millán nos ha dejado. Siempre te vamos a recordar por tu sonrisa, tu gran corazón y tu profesionalidad. Descansa en paz, Hugo. Siempre vas a estar en nuestros corazones y te recordaremos así, sonriendo, como siempre. Te queremos", anunció el equipo Cuna de Campeones en la red social Twitter.

El joven piloto onubense, segundo en el campeonato, sufrió un duro accidente durante la carrera de este domingo en el trazado de Alcañiz (Teruel), donde se fue al suelo en la curva 5; otro de los participantes, el polaco Milan Leon Pawelec, no pudo esquivarle y su moto golpeó en el cuerpo de Millán.

Fue trasladado en helicóptero al hospital de Zaragoza, pero finalmente no pudo superar las heridas que le causó el accidente y falleció en el centro hospitalario

