Las futbolistas del Rayo denunciarán al club por no estar dadas de alta en la Seguridad Social

Las jugadoras y el cuerpo técnico del Rayo Vallecano femenino anunciaron este martes que interpondrán "de forma inmediata" una denuncia ante la Inspección de Trabajo y Seguridad Social "por la irregularidad que supone no estar dadas de alta en la Seguridad Social".

"En el texto de la referida denuncia se va a poner de manifiesto, para su investigación y posible sanción, la situación de discriminación que sufren las futbolistas, en comparación a sus compañeros de club, en relación a sus condiciones laborales y en aplicación de la legislación vigente", informaron a través de un comunicado tras una reunión telemática con representantes de la Asociación de Futbolistas Españoles (AFE).

"Se ha determinado, con el consenso de futbolistas y Asociación, hacer uso del ejercicio al derecho que nos asiste como trabajadores/as y proceder de forma inmediata a interponer una denuncia en la Inspección de Trabajo y Seguridad Social (ITSS)", recalca el texto, en el que recuerdan que "es algo preceptivo para el ejercicio de su actividad profesional", además de que, según recuerdan, "incumplir este derecho supone un fraude a la Seguridad Social".

Horas antes, en otro comunicado, la AFE volvió a alertar de la "gravedad de la situación" de las futbolistas del Rayo Vallecano, que no están dadas de alta en la Seguridad Social, y aseguró que no habían recibido respuesta al burofax enviado a Raúl Martín Presa, presidente del club, ante el que no descartan emprender acciones legales.

"Las jugadoras están en permanente contacto con AFE, su único interlocutor en este asunto, y ambas partes acometerán de la mano las actuaciones oportunas para que sus derechos como trabajadoras sean respetados", expuso el sindicato.

"Lamentamos el trato discriminatorio que está dispensando el Rayo Vallecano a sus trabajadoras en relación a sus compañeros. Una praxis que esperemos quede en evidencia ante la obligación que cualquier empresa u organismo tiene de no discriminar a sus trabajadores/as como se contempla en el Plan de Igualdad de exigencias recientes en el RD 901/2020", apunta AFE.