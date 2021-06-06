Estás leyendo: Hallan muerto en su domicilio al exjugador de fútbol de 20 años Seid Visin, víctima del racismo

Hallan muerto en su domicilio al exjugador de fútbol de 20 años Seid Visin, víctima del racismo

Todo indica que se trata de un suicidio. El joven había denunciado sistemáticamente el racismo en su país y en el deporte. 

Imagen de archivo de Seid Visin.
Imagen de archivo de Seid Visin.

madrid

Seid Visin, ex futbolista juvenil de clubes de la liga italiana AC Milan y Benevento ha sido hallado muerto en su apartamento a los 20 años de edad. Todos los indicios indican que el joven de origen etíope se habría suicidado, según La Gazzetta dello Sport.

El joven había denunciado sistemáticamente el racismo que sufría tanto dentro como fuera de los terrenos de juego. "Donde quiera que vaya, donde sea que esté, donde sea que esté, siento sobre mis hombros como una piedra el peso de las miradas escépticas, prejuiciosas, disgustadas y asustadas de la gente", aseguraba el joven en una carta publicada hace dos años. 

Visin, que ahora jugaba al fútbol sala y no participaba en la alta competición del fútbol once profesional, ha estado desde siempre en el foco de la prensa por denunciar el racismo en su país, que según él, estaba en alza tras la aparición de políticos como Matteo Salvini. 


