El juez absuelve a los jugadores acusados de amañar el Levante-Zaragoza

Han sido condenados dos exdirectivos del club aragonés a un año y tres meses de prisión por un delito de falsedad en el partido que se disputó en la última jornada de la temporada 2010-2011.

Vista general de algunos de los acusados en el juicio por el posible amaño de un encuentro, el que disputaron el Levante y el Zaragoza en la última jornada de la campaña 2010-201. EFE/ Kai Försterling/Archivo

El Juzgado de lo Penal número 7 de Valencia ha condenado este lunes a dos exdirectivos del Zaragoza por un delito de falsedad, a un año y tres meses de prisión y ha absuelto a los 36 jugadores acusados del delito de corrupción deportiva por un supuesto amaño por el caso Levante-Zaragoza en la última jornada de la temporada 2010-2011.

Los condenados son el expresidente del club maño Agapito Iglesias, así como el exdirectivo Javier Porquera.

(Habrá ampliación)

