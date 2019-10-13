Un día después de que el keniano Eliud Kipchoge se convirtiera en el primer atleta en bajar de las dos horas en maratón en en Viena -registro que no es homologado-, su compatriota Brigid Kosgei se ha convertido en la primera mujer en correr la distancia en menos de 2h15 al establecer en Chicago (Estados Unidos) un nuevo récord mundial femenino con un tiempo de 2h14:04.
Kosgei, de 25 años, rebajó así la anterior plusmarca que ostentaba la británica Paula Radcliffe con 2h15:25 desde el 13 de abril de 2003 en Londres.
Ganadora en Chicago el año pasado y de la San Silvestre Vallecana y en el presente 2019 vencedora en Londres, la atleta africana ya se había convertido el pasado 8 de septiembre en la más rápida en recorrer el medio maratón (1h04:34), pero el trazado de la prueba de Newcastle (Reino Unido) le impidió que fuera reconocido como plusmarca universal.
Kosgei figuraba en las listas mundiales de todos los tiempos de maratón en el séptimo puesto con un crono de 2h18:11, obtenido cuando ganó en Londres. Este domingo en Chicago voló y le pegó un 'bocado' a su registro de más de cuatro minutos y al récord de más de uno.
La keniana subió a lo más alto del podio escoltada por las etíopes Ababel Yeshaneh (2h20:51) y Gelete Burka (2h20:55), quienes precedieron a la estadounidense Emma Bates (2h25:27) y a la irlandesa Fionnuala McCormack (2h26:47).
La mexicana Madai Pérez no pudo acabar en el 'top 10' al finalizar undécima en 2h31:44.
En la carrera masculina también hubo triunfo keniano. Lawrence Cherono ganó con un tiempo de 2h05:45, con lo que no pudo mejorar su tiempo personal de 2h04:06 obtenido el 21 de octubre de 2018 en Amsterdam.
Cherono ganó en un final ajustado a los etíopes Dejene Debela (2h05:46) y Asefa Mengstu (2h05:48). Su compatriota Bedan Karoki, que también estuvo en la lucha por la victoria, acabó cuarto con 2h05:53.
El británico Mo Farah, cuatro veces campeón olímpico, no pudo revalidar su título al descolgarse antes de la mitad del recorrido. Concluyó octavo con un tiempo de 2h09:58.
