La francesa ya dirigió el Granada-Omonia Nicosia de la Liga Europa y en agosto de 2019 se encargó de la final de la Supercopa de Europa entre Liverpool y Chelsea.

La árbitra francesa Stéphanie Frappart durante el Juventus-Dinamo de Kiev de la Liga de Campeones masculina. EFE

MADRID

Actualizado:

PÚBLICO / EFE

Stéphanie Frappart sigue haciendo historia. La francesa se convirtió este miércoles en la primera mujer en arbitrar un partido de fútbol de la Liga de Campeones masculina. En concreto, dirigió el encuentro entre Juventus y Dinamo de Kiev.

Frappart, elegida la mejor árbitra de 2019, ya consiguió un hito en la historia del mundo del fútbol al ser la primera mujer en arbitrar una Supercopa de Europa, la que enfrentó a Liverpool y Chelsea en agosto de 2019. Hace apenas una semana, la árbitra, de 36 años, dirigió el encuentro de la Liga Europa entre el Granada y el Omonia Nicosia.

A esos partidos se suman el enfrentamiento de la previa de la Liga Europa entre el Djurgarden y el Europa, además del encuentro que disputaron el Leicester inglés y el Zorya ucraniano el mes pasado.

Frappart es una de las árbitras más reputadas y con un gran currículum a nivel internacional. En 2019 dirigió la final del Mundial Femenina entre Estados Unidos y Holanda en Lyon. En 2017 arbitró la semifinal del Campeonato de Europa Femenino de la UEFA de 2017 entre Holanda e Inglaterra.

Nacida en Valle del Ois, hizo historia también en su país al convertirse en la primera mujer que dirigía un partido de la liga francesa cuando estuvo presente en el duelo Amiens-Estrasburgo en abril pasado.

