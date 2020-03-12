Estás leyendo: Marcelo acepta una multa de 105.000 euros por conducir sin puntos

Marcelo acepta una multa de 105.000 euros por conducir sin puntos

El jugador del Real Madrid llega a un acuerdo con el fiscal.

El futbolista brasileño del Real Madrid Marcelo Vieira, a su llegada al juzgado número 3 de Alcobendas. - EFE
El futbolista brasileño del Real Madrid Marcelo Vieira, a su llegada al juzgado número 3 de Alcobendas. - EFE

MADRID

EFE

El jugador del Real Madrid Marcelo Vieira ha aceptado una multa de 350 euros diarios durante diez meses (unos 105.000 euros en total) por conducir sin puntos, según el acuerdo al que han llegado su abogado y el fiscal del caso.

Un acuerdo al que han llegado en el juicio rápido celebrado este jueves en el juzgado de instrucción número 3 de Alcobendas (Madrid). Tal y como se establece en la ley, la conformidad con la Fiscalía comporta una reducción de un tercio en la cuantía de la pena solicitada inicialmente, que era de quince meses.

Los hechos se remontan a las 11:00 horas del pasado 19 diciembre, cuando la Guardia Civil dio el alto al vehículo que conducía Marcelo a la altura del kilómetro 5,900 de la M-12, en el término municipal de Alcobendas, porque había cometido una infracción.

En ese momento los agentes comprobaron que el acusado había perdido la vigencia de su permiso de conducir, ya que le habían sido retirados todos los puntos.

Ya en 2013 el titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 11 de Madrid, en una sentencia de conformidad, condenó al futbolista a una multa 6.000 euros después de ser sorprendido también conduciendo sin puntos en el carné cerca de la ciudad deportiva del Real Madrid.

