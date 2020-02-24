Estás leyendo: El futbolista Marcelo, a juicio por conducir a 134 km/h y sin puntos en el carnet

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Real Madrid El futbolista Marcelo, a juicio por conducir a 134 km/h y sin puntos en el carnet

El futbolista ha reconocido el delito, sucedido el pasado 19 de diciembre a la salida de la ciudad deportiva del Real Madrid.

El jugador del Real Madrid Marcelo Vieira./ Irina R. H. / AFP7 / Europa Press
El jugador del Real Madrid Marcelo Vieira./ Irina R. H. / AFP7 / Europa Press

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrdid

europa press

El defensa del Real Madrid Marcelo Vieira irá a juicio por un delito contra la seguridad vial tras reconocer hoy ante el juez que el pasado 19 de diciembre condujo sin puntos en el carnet y a 134 km/h por la carretera de acceso a Valdebebas, donde se ubica la ciudad deportiva del club merengue.

La comparecencia de Marcelo en calidad de investigado ha tenido lugar en el Juzgado de Instrucción número 3 de Alcobendas por los hechos sucedidos el pasado 19 de diciembre cuando fue interceptado por la Guardia Civil conduciendo por la citada carretera a una velocidad de 134 km/h.

Tras la toma de declaración, el juez fijará para marzo una comparecencia, regulada por el artículo 779.5 de la Lecrim, para transformar las diligencias previas actuales en juicio rápido o bien se continuará por el trámite ordinario.

Lo hará conforme a la petición que realice el fiscal. Fuentes jurídicas han señalado a Europa Press que previsiblemente se le juzgará por juicio rápido dado que ha reconocido el delito que se le imputa.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú