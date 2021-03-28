Estás leyendo: Marcelo, 'cazado' sin mascarilla en la playa de València, podría ser multado por vulnerar el cierre perimetral

Marcelo, 'cazado' sin mascarilla en la playa de València, podría ser multado por vulnerar el cierre perimetral

El jugador del Real Madrid, más que ser sorprendido, colgó en su Instagram una foto con su familia en la Malva-rosa. La Generalitat puede proponer otra sanción por no llevar mascarilla. La primera infracción es sancionada con hasta 600 euros.

Marcelo, futbolista del Real Madrid, posa con su familia en la playa de València.
Marcelo, futbolista del Real Madrid, posa con su familia en la playa de València. Instagram

La Generalitat Valenciana ha abierto expediente después de que el futbolista del Real Madrid Marcelo haya publicado este domingo una fotografía en la playa de la Malva-rosa de pese al cierre perimetral decretado en la comunidad.

Así lo han confirmado fuentes de la administración autonómica, que recuerdan que el quebranto del cierre perimetral de la Comunitat Valenciana podría ser sancionado en base al decreto ley 11/2020 de régimen sancionador contra los incumplimientos de las medidas contra la covid-19.

En el Instagram del jugador madridista se puede ver una fotografía de su familia -todos ellos sin mascarilla, incluido el propio Marcelo- en la playa valenciana con el mensaje "Domingo de sol".

Desde la Generalitat apuntan que el incumplimiento de una orden general de confinamiento decretado es una infracción leve prevista en el artículo 5.5 del decreto ley. Las infracciones leves, detallan, son sancionadas con importes que van de los 60 a los 600 euros.

El Servicio de Espectáculos de la Conselleria de Justicia será el encargado de instruir el expediente y proponer sanción. Además, se podría proponer sanción por no llevar la mascarilla, que es obligatoria en espacios públicos. Esta propuesta de sanción está fijada con un importe de 100 euros.

