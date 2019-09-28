El atleta de Guinea-Bissau Braima Dabo no logrará ninguna medalla en el Mundial de atletismo, pero se ganó la admiración del público catarí este viernes al ayudar al exhausto Johnathan Busby, de Aruba, a cruzar la línea de meta de los 5.000 metros en una asombrosa exhibición de espíritu deportivo.

Un angustiado Busby, cerca del colapso al final de la carrera clasificatoria de 5.000 metros, fue levantado en la última vuelta por Dabo, que lo acompañó a cruzar la meta bajo una ovación en el Estadio Khalifa, en un final agónico y conmovedor.

"El objetivo principal era representar a mi país lo mejor posible y estoy feliz de poder ayudar al otro", dijo Dabo a Reuters. "Vi que no estaba corriendo bien, se estaba inclinando y me di cuenta de que no iba a terminar", añadió.

"Sabía que no iba a batir mi récord personal, así que cuando me di cuenta de eso, era mejor ir por el objetivo principal, que era terminar la carrera. Me concentré en ayudarlo a terminar, ese es el objetivo de una carrera", comentó Dabo tras su deportivo gesto.

A pesar de las altas temperaturas en Doha, la carrera se desarrolló en agradables condiciones primaverales gracias al innovador sistema de aire acondicionado del estadio Khalifa. La clasificatoria fue ganada por Selemon Barega de Etiopía con 13 minutos y 24,69 segundos, pero fue el heroico esfuerzo el que hizo que la multitud se pusiera de pie.

Cuando la pareja de atletas cruzó la línea de meta casi cinco minutos después, Dabo sostuvo a Busby hasta que apareció el personal de emergencia con una silla de ruedas y lo sacaron de la pista. La Federación Internacional de Atletismo (IAAF) descalificó a Busby, de 33 años, minutos después de lo sucedido.

El reglamento del Mundial impide que un corredor ayude a otro para finalizar la prueba, motivo que ha sido definitivo para descalificar a Busby. Quién sí consiguió establecer marca fue Dabó, que con 18:10:87, logró incluso su mejor marca personal en la distancia.