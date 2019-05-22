Público
El Real Madrid gana un pleito de 18,4 millones de euros a la Comisión Europea

El Tribunal General de la Unión Europea considera que Bruselas no probó adecuadamente las supuestas ayudas de Estado ilegales al club de una operación inmobiliaria con el Ayuntamiento de Madrid.

Imagen de archivo de Florentino Pérez, presidente del Real Madrid. - EFE

El Tribunal General de la Unión Europea (TGUE) falló este miércoles a favor del Real Madrid en su disputa con la Comisión Europea, al sentenciar que Bruselas no probó adecuadamente las supuestas ayudas de Estado ilegales al club por 18,4 millones de euros de una operación inmobiliaria con el Ayuntamiento de Madrid.

La corte de Luxemburgo señaló este miércoles que la CE no tuvo en cuenta todos los elementos de la operación y su contexto, de manera que el Ejecutivo comunitario no pudo cumplir con su obligación de llevar a cabo un análisis completo de todos los elementos pertinentes.

La Comisión Europea (CE) tiene dos meses y diez días de plazo para presentar un recurso de casación ante el Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TJUE), máxima instancia administrativa de la Unión Europea.

