La jugadora de tenis francesa Alizé Cornet ha sido sancionada en pleno partido del torneo US Open contra Johanna Larsson después de que, tras darse cuenta de que tenía la camiseta del revés, se la cambiase.
El cambio de camiseta, que Cornet aprovechó a hacer antes retomar el partido después de un descanso por el calor, ha sido amonestado por el árbitro con un warning. Este aviso sirve a los jugadores para advertir sobre la posibilidad de una futura penalización.
Después de que el partido terminase con la victoria de Larsson, el episodio se difundió por las redes y fue comentado por figuras del mundo del deporte como la entrenadora de tenis Judy Murray.
La entrenadora ha dicho a través de un mensaje de Twitter: “Alize vuelve del vestuario después de 10 minutos debido al parón por el calor. Tenía la camiseta al revés. Se la cambia al fondo de la pista. Se lleva una sanción por code violation. Conducta antideportiva… Pero los hombres sí pueden cambiarse la camiseta sobre la pista”.
Alize Cornet came back to court after 10 minute heat break. Had her fresh shirt on back to front. Changed at back of court. Got a code violation. Unsportsmanlike conduct..... 😳— judy murray (@JudyMurray) 28 de agosto de 2018
But the men can change shirts on court. https://t.co/sCN4KDXYTb
Tras las críticas, el US Open ha pedido disculpas a la jugadora francesa por el warning y ha modificado la normativa, eliminando el apartado sancionaba a Cornet por cambiarse la vestimenta. También ha publicado un tuit con este cambio, que fue emitido el día siguiente. Dice: “Todos los jugadores podrán cambiarse las camisetas cuando estén sentados en la silla. No se considerará una infracción”.
US Open Statement on Change of Attire Policy pic.twitter.com/Kt7EcuPz1S— US Open Tennis (@usopen) 29 de agosto de 2018
La Asociación Femenina de Tenis defendió la actuación de la francesa a través de un escrito. En éste, además de condenar la sanción, agradece el cambio de normativa efectuado tras la polémica.
