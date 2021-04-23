Estás leyendo: Concentración en protesta por la situación que se vive en Colombia

Público
Público

En directo Concentración en protesta por la situación que se vive en Colombia

'Colectivxs colombianxs unidxs en España' se concentran en los alrededores del Parque del Retiro de Madrid para mostrar su solidaridad con el pueblo colombiano.

Protesta por la situación que vive Colombia
Concentración en protesta por la situación que se vive en Colombia en Madrid - PTV

Madrid

Actualizado:

Sigue en directo la concentración en protesta por la situación que se vive en Colombia que se está produciendo en Madrid:

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público