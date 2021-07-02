Madrid
La OMS considera que se dan las tres condiciones necesarias para que haya una nueva ola: nuevas variantes (en especial la Delta), déficit en vacunación y un contacto social creciente. El Ministerio de Sanidad notificó el jueves ocho muertes más por covid en las últimas 24 horas, la cifra más baja desde hace un año. La presidenta de Baleares, Francina Armengol, ha confirmado que al menos 14 de los 118 jóvenes confinados que han llegadp a Valencia desde Mallorca han dado positivo por coronavirus.
La presidenta de Baleares, Francina Armengol, ha comunicado en una entrevista en la cadena de televisión IB3 que 14 de los 118 estudiantes llegados de Mallorca han dado positivo en las pruebas realizadas en Valencia. Ocho de ellos son andaluces y cinco, gallegos. La Junta de Andalucía ha enviado siete autobuses y un amplio dispositivo médico para retornar a los estudiantes a su comunidad.
