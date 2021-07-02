Estás leyendo: DIRECTO | Al menos 14 de los 118 jóvenes llegados a València desde Mallorca han dado positivo en coronavirus

Una persona saluda desde el autobús tras desembarcar del ferry en el que viajaban 118 estudiantes que habían sido confinados en un hotel de Mallorca tras el macrobrote detectado en la isla. Ana Escobar / EFE

Madrid

La OMS considera que se dan las tres condiciones necesarias para que haya una nueva ola: nuevas variantes (en especial la Delta), déficit en vacunación y un contacto social creciente.  El Ministerio de Sanidad notificó el jueves ocho muertes más por covid en las últimas 24 horas, la cifra más baja desde hace un año. La presidenta de Baleares, Francina Armengol, ha confirmado que al menos 14 de los 118 jóvenes confinados que han llegadp a Valencia desde Mallorca han dado positivo por coronavirus.

  1. Al menos 14 de los 118 jóvenes llegados a València desde Mallorca han dado positivo en coronavirus

    La presidenta de Baleares, Francina Armengol, ha comunicado en una entrevista en la cadena de televisión IB3 que 14 de los 118 estudiantes llegados de Mallorca han dado positivo en las pruebas realizadas en Valencia. Ocho de ellos son andaluces y cinco, gallegos. La Junta de Andalucía ha enviado siete autobuses y un amplio dispositivo médico para retornar a los estudiantes a su comunidad. 

    Vista general del dispositivo de control epidemiológico para el control de los 118 estudiantes que han llegado este jueves en ferry al puerto de València. Ana Escobar / EFE
