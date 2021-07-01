Estás leyendo: DIRECTO | Finaliza junio con más de 14 millones de dosis de la vacuna inoculadas y el 36,9% de la población con pauta completa

Coronavirus en España, últimas noticias, en directo DIRECTO | Finaliza junio con más de 14 millones de dosis de la vacuna inoculadas y el 36,9% de la población con pauta completa

Unos turistas con mascarillas pasean por el casco histórico de Ciutadella, Menorca, este miércoles.
Unos turistas con mascarillas pasean por el casco histórico de Ciutadella, Menorca, este miércoles. David Arquimbau Sintes / EFE

madrid

Más de 3,2 millones de españoles disponen ya del certificado covid digital que este jueves 1 de julio entra en vigor en todos los países de la Unión Europea y que permite a sus usuarios viajar por todo el continente con libertad y sin necesidad de guardar cuarentena. Mientras, en España, los eventos 'supercontagiadores' ponen en jaque el control de la pandemia con los jóvenes en la cresta de una incipiente nueva ola de covid.

  1. Finaliza junio con más de 14 millones de dosis inoculadas y el 36,9% de la población con pauta completa

    La campaña de vacunación en el mes de junio cierra con 14.160.262 pinchazos, el dato mensual más alto desde su inicio hace medio año, y con algo más de la mitad del objetivo de inmunización de cara al verano (70% de la población) ya cumplido, es decir el 36,9 % con la vacuna completa. Según los datos del Ministerio de Sanidad, junio comenzó con 9.405.245 inmunizados (19,8% de la población) y ha aumentado al cierre del mes hasta los 17.519.587 con la vacuna completa, el 36,9% población. Esta cifra se traduce en que poco más de un tercio de la población en España tenga ya la protección completa de las vacunas frente a la covid-19.

