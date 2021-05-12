madrid
Este martes Salud Pública aprobó administrar la vacuna de Janssen a menores de 60 años. Además, este miércoles el director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón ha planteado la posibilidad de que la covid-19 pueda desaparecer a final del próximo año. "Estamos en esa situación, probablemente seguirá entre nosotros, pero hay opciones de que no pase así", ha afirmado Simón
-
Catalunya entra en fase de control del virus
Catalunya ha entrado en fase de control de la cuarta ola del coronavirus, con un riesgo de rebrote que ha bajado de los 200 puntos, una positividad inferior al 5% y unos 1.000 nuevos contagios diarios, lo que está favoreciendo que los hospitales empiecen a notar un alivio de ingresos. Según los datos actualizados este miércoles por el Departamento de Salud, el número de enfermos de coronavirus hospitalizados es de 1.281, un total de 116 menos que ayer, de los que 423 están graves en las UCI, 19 menos que la víspera.
-
Simón plantea poder acabar con la covid a final de 2022: "Probablemente siga, pero hay opciones de que no pase"
El director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, ha planteado la posibilidad de que la covid-19 pueda desaparecer a final del próximo año. "A lo mejor a final del año que viene podemos decir que no haya coronavirus. Estamos en esa situación, probablemente seguirá entre nosotros, pero hay opciones de que no pase así", ha aseverado. Simón, que ha participado como ponente en un ciclo de conferencias en Ciudad Real, ha reparado en que otros virus similares en el pasado, entre ellos la recordada como "gripe de los pollos", también llegaron a su fin.
-
Así te contamos la actualidad sobre la covid-19 este martes
España y una mayoría de países de la UE se oponen a la gratuidad de las PCR del certificado covid europeo.
