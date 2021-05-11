Estás leyendo: DIRECTO | EEUU autoriza la vacuna de Pfizer para la franja de 12 a 15 años

Un sanitario sostiene una dosis de la vacuna de Pfizer. Lisi Niesner / REUTERS

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha descartado este lunes que se vayan a producir modificaciones legales tras el estado de alarma ya que las comunidades autónomas tienes "herramientas suficientes" para aplicar medidas frente a la covid.

    La Administración de Fármacos y Alimentos (FDA, en inglés) de Estados Unidos concedió este lunes autorización para uso de emergencia a la vacuna contra la covid-19 de Pfizer para adolescentes mayores de 12 años. De esta forma los reguladores actualizaron el permiso que dio a la farmacéutica estadounidense Pfizer en diciembre pasado, cuando solo la autorizó para mayores de 16 años. "La luz al final del túnel está aumentando y hoy se ha vuelto un poco más clara", afirmó en un comunicado posterior el presidente de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden.

    Un sanitario inyecta la vacuna para la covid-19 de Pfizer-BioNTech. — Biel Aliño / EFE.
