El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha descartado este lunes que se vayan a producir modificaciones legales tras el estado de alarma ya que las comunidades autónomas tienes "herramientas suficientes" para aplicar medidas frente a la covid.
EEUU autoriza la vacuna de Pfizer para la franja de 12 a 15 años
La Administración de Fármacos y Alimentos (FDA, en inglés) de Estados Unidos concedió este lunes autorización para uso de emergencia a la vacuna contra la covid-19 de Pfizer para adolescentes mayores de 12 años. De esta forma los reguladores actualizaron el permiso que dio a la farmacéutica estadounidense Pfizer en diciembre pasado, cuando solo la autorizó para mayores de 16 años. "La luz al final del túnel está aumentando y hoy se ha vuelto un poco más clara", afirmó en un comunicado posterior el presidente de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden.
