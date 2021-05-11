Estás leyendo: Sánchez: "Quiero ser claro, el estado de alarma es el pasado y hay que mirar al futuro"

Las restricciones de la pandemia Sánchez: "Quiero ser claro, el estado de alarma es el pasado y hay que mirar al futuro"

El presidente del Gobierno descarta de nuevo regresar al estado de alarma e insiste en que las comunidades tienen instrumentos para, junto a la vacunación, hacer frente a la pandemia. Descarta también modificaciones legales para limitar derechos fundamentales fuera del estado de alarma: "una ley ordinaria no va a sustituir nunca a la Constitución".

Pedro Sánchez
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, este martes en La Moncloa. Ballesteros / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

El Gobierno no tienen intención de regresar al estado de alarma ni de modificar la legislación para imponer restricciones que ayuden a controlar la pandemia del coronavirus. El presidente del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, se ha mostrado este martes tajante con esta cuestión y ha criticado la "incoherencia" de una oposición que, ha recordado, "hace 6 meses votó en contra del estado de alarma" que decayó el pasado domingo.

Durante una breve declaración a los medios ofrecida desde La Moncloa, donde Sánchez ha recibido al presidente de Argentina, Alberto Fernández, el líder del Ejecutivo ha defendido que tanto las comunidades autónomas como el Consejo Interterritorial de Salud tienen en la actualidad las "herramientas necesarias" para controlar la pandemia.

En este sentido, ha insistido en que en la fase actual la vacunación es la herramienta más importante que va a ayudar a mantener  raya el virus. Preguntado por el rechazo de la justicia a los toques de queda implantados por algunos territorios fuera del estado de alarma, y por la posibilidad de modificar la legislación para permitirlos aunque no se entre en una fase excepcional, Sánchez ha reiterado que se necesitan "seguridad jurídica y garantías legales".

"Una ley ordinaria no va a sustituir nunca a la Constitución Española, eso es de primero de Derecho", ha afirmado. "Estamos a 99 días de lograr el 70% de la población vacunada, la inmunidad de grupo. A lo largo de todos estos meses las comunidades autónomas tiene amplios instrumentos para hacer frente a la pandemia, junto a la vacunación. El estado de alarma es el pasado, quiero ser claro, hay que mirar al futuro", ha concluido Sánchez.

