La ministra Teresa Ribera comparece para informar sobre el Mar Menor

La ministra de Transición Ecológica y Reto Demográfico, Teresa Ribera, informará sobre la situación del Mar Menor y los precios de la electricidad, así como de la reforma del sistema eléctrico. 

Teresa Ribera considera una 'barbaridad' no haber tenido en cuenta el caudal ecológico del Tajo en la gestión del trasvase
La ministra de Transición Ecológica y Reto Demográfico, Teresa Ribera, en una foto de archivo.  

