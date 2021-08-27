Estás leyendo: El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, comparece tras la reunión del Grupo de Trabajo Interministerial sobre Afganistán

Público
Público

El presidente del Gobierno,
Pedro Sánchez, comparece tras la reunión del Grupo de Trabajo Interministerial sobre Afganistán

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez.
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en una foto de archivo tras el primer Consejo de Ministros después del parón estival, en el Palacio de la Moncloa. Moncloa/Fernando Calvo / EFE

Actualizado:

Sigue en directo la comparecencia del presidente aquí: 

Etiquetas

selección público