Accidente laboral 44 trabajadores fallecen en accidente laboral en enero, un 18,5% menos que el año pasado

El primer mes de este año se contabilizaron 47.435 accidentes laborales con baja, un 3,3% más que en 2018.

Los trabajadores fallecidos en accidente laboral descendieron en enero un 18,5% respecto al mismo mes de 2018. / EFE

Un total de 44 trabajadores fallecieron en accidente laboral el pasado mes de enero, diez menos que en el mismo mes de 2018, lo que implica un descenso en valores relativos del 18,5%, según datos del Ministerio de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social. El año pasado murieron 652 empleados en accidente de trabajo, un 5% más que en 2017.

De los fallecimientos que tuvieron lugar el primer de este año, 37 se produjeron durante la jornada de trabajo, siete menos que en enero de 2018, lo que supone un descenso porcentual del 15,9%. Los siete accidentes mortales restantes registrados en el primer mes del año fueron siniestros in itinere (los que se producen en el trayecto de casa al trabajo y viceversa), tres menos que en igual mes del año pasado (-30%).

En conjunto, en enero se contabilizaron 47.435 accidentes laborales con baja, lo que supone un aumento del 3,3% respecto al número de siniestros del mismo mes de 2018.

Del total de siniestros, 41.300 accidentes se registraron en el lugar de trabajo y 6.135 fueron siniestros in itinere. Los primeros aumentaron un 4,5%, mientras que los segundos descendieron un 3,9% respecto al mismo mes del año pasado.

Más de 40.000 accidentes leves con baja en enero

Los accidentes leves con baja en el puesto de trabajo sumaron 40.966 en enero, un 4,6% más, y los graves alcanzaron los 297, un 1% menos que a un año antes. En el caso de los siniestros in itinere, se registraron 6.055 accidentes de carácter leve (-3,8%) y 73 de gravedad (-12%).

Por su parte, en enero se notificaron 50.654 accidentes laborales sin baja, un 2,5% menos que en igual mes de 2018. La mayor parte de los accidentes laborales se producen por sobreesfuerzos físicos y choques o golpes contra objetos en movimiento o inmóviles.

