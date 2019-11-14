ACS refinancia 2.100 millones de deuda con casi medio centenar de bancos

ACS ha logrado renovar con un listado de 45 bancos nacionales y extranjeros un contrato de financiación por importe de 2.100 millones de euros, de forma que ha extendido su vencimiento hasta octubre de 2024 y ha "reducido sus márgenes", según informó la compañía.
Se trata de la tercera ocasión en la que el grupo que preside Florentino Pérez renueva esta línea de financiación firmada en 2015 y novada en 2016 y 2017.
El sindicado se estructura en dos tramos, uno de 950 millones de euros y un segundo integrado por una línea de liquidez de 1.150 millones de euros.
ACS detalló a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) que, pese a que el vencimiento de esta financiación se ha fijado para 2024, cuenta con la posibilidad de prorrogarse por dos años más.
