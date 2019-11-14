Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

ACS refinancia 2.100 millones de deuda con casi medio centenar de bancos

Se trata de la tercera ocasión en la que el grupo que preside Florentino Pérez renueva esta línea de financiación firmada en 2015 y novada en 2016 y 2017.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente de la constructora ACS, Florentino Pérez, interviene en la junta de accionistas del grupo. E.P.

El presidente de la constructora ACS, Florentino Pérez, interviene en la junta de accionistas del grupo. E.P.

ACS ha logrado renovar con un listado de 45 bancos nacionales y extranjeros un contrato de financiación por importe de 2.100 millones de euros, de forma que ha extendido su vencimiento hasta octubre de 2024 y ha "reducido sus márgenes", según informó la compañía.

Se trata de la tercera ocasión en la que el grupo que preside Florentino Pérez renueva esta línea de financiación firmada en 2015 y novada en 2016 y 2017.

El sindicado se estructura en dos tramos, uno de 950 millones de euros y un segundo integrado por una línea de liquidez de 1.150 millones de euros.

ACS detalló a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) que, pese a que el vencimiento de esta financiación se ha fijado para 2024, cuenta con la posibilidad de prorrogarse por dos años más.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas