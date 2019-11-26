ACS vende el 74% de sus autovías de 'peaje en sombra' al fondo Hermes

El grupo de construcción y servicios ACS dijo el martes que su filial Iridium ha vendido al fondo de inversión Hermes Infraestructure el 74% de una empresa con seis tramos de autovía de peaje en sombra en España por un importe de 950 millones de euros, deuda incluida.
En un comunicado al supervisor bursátil, ACS dijo que la operación generará unas plusvalías de 40 millones de euros.
Iridium mantendrá el 26% en esta empresa titular de concesiones , y seguirá gestionando los activos.
La cartera de activos vendidos incluye dos autovías en Catalunya (Eix Diagonal y Reus-Alcover), una en Castilla la Mancha (Autovía de la Mancha), otra en Castilla y León (Autovía de los Pinares), una más en Navarra (Autovía del Pirineo) y una sexta en Galicia.
