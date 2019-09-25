Público
Aena prorroga 5 años los contratos de los 'duty free' en sus aeropuertos españoles

La prórroga se iniciará  el 31 de octubre de 2020, finalizando, por tanto, en caso de agotar los años máximos previstos, en 2025.

Tiendas libres de impuestos en el Aeropuerto de Madrid-Barajas. AENA

El gestor aeroportuario Aena prorrogará los contratos de Duty Free y Duty Paid explotados por la suiza Dufry AG a través de World Duty Free Group y sus filiales en los 25 aeropuertos controlados por la gestora en la red española, según anunció en un comunicado emitido a través de la CNMV.

La prórroga se realizará por un periodo de 5 años, repartidos en un periodo inicial de 3 años y dos posibles extensiones adicionales de un año cada una. La prórroga entrará en vigor tras la finalización del contrato actual, que se producirá el 31 de octubre de 2020.

Si bien las condiciones técnicas y económicas de la prórroga mantendrán las del contrato actual, se producirá un aumento retributivo anual del componente fijo de las rentas mínimas garantizadas de un 1,56% medio ponderado anual, mientras que los porcentajes de retribución variable no varían, según Aena.

La gestora de aeropuertos española dijo que prevé el acuerdo de una prórroga en condiciones similares por parte de la Sociedad Concesionaria del Aeropuerto Internacional de la Región de Murcia para su aeropuerto regional.

