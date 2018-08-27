Público
Público

Aeropuertos Los trabajadores de seguridad de los aeropuertos de Santander y de Girona harán  huelga en septiembre

Reclaman el abono del plus radisocopia y el aeroportuario, así como el de disponibilidad para las ampliaciones horarias. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen del aeropuerto de Santander/Aeropuertos.net

Imagen del aeropuerto de Santander/Aeropuertos.net

Los trabajadores de seguridad en el aeropuerto de Santander han decidido hacer huelga entre los próximos 8 y 17 de septiembre, donde la empresa concesionaria es Segurisa, mientras que en el aeropuerto de Girona se ha convocado huelga para los días 8 y 12 de septiembre.

La secretaria general de la Federación de Construcción y Servicios, Aurora Huerga, ha explicado este lunes que aún hay margen para la negociación y que mantener la huelga, que ha sido convocada por UGT, USOC y AND, dependerá de si la empresa cumple o no con la normativa vigente.

Huerga ha resaltado que no abonar estos pluses —el aeroportuario y el de radioscopia integro— supone un perjuicio económico para los trabajadores que puede llegar hasta la pérdida de cerca de 300 euros mensuales, a lo que se añaden otros incumplimientos como el no haber recibido el pago de la hora extra y la dieta por jornadas de 12 horas.

En el caso del Seve Ballesteros, cerrados los acuerdos con Ilunion en Madrid y Las Palmas, Alternativa Sindical reclama el cumplimiento de los acuerdos del Ministerio de Fomento, así como de los derechos laborales de subrogación, y asegura que la empresa Segurisa no se ha puesto en contacto con el sindicato convocante.

Entre las reivindicaciones de Alternativa Sindical figuran el abono del plus radisocopia y rotación que, según el sindicato, no se ajustan a lo establecido en el acuerdo ni a lo comunicado por la empresa a los representantes de los trabajadores.

También están sobre la mesa el plus de disponibilidad para las ampliaciones horarias, la "falta de limpieza" en vestuarios, asunto tratado hace un mes con la dirección y que "sigue sin solucionarse pese a los requerimientos de Inspección de Trabajo", y el plus de parking, pues hasta la fecha los trabajadores tienen "pagar el aparcamiento para ir a trabajar", denuncia Alternativa Sindical.

Etiquetas