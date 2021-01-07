Estás leyendo: Amancio Ortega reordena sus activos con la absorción de su firma hípica Grilse por Pontegadea España

Público
Público

Amancio Ortega reordena sus activos con la absorción de su firma hípica Grilse por Pontegadea España

El brazo inversor del dueño de Inditex tiene una cartera inmobiliaria valorada en 15.163 millones de euros.

Amancio Ortega, en una imagen de archivo, en A Coruña.
Amancio Ortega, en una imagen de archivo, en A Coruña. EUROPA PRESS

MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

El fundador de Inditex, Amancio Ortega, ha reordenado sus activos con la absorción de su firma hípica Grilse, propietaria del centro hípico Casas Novas, situada en Arteixo (La Coruña), por parte de Pontegadea España.

Dicha operación, que se comunicó el pasado mes de julio, supone la disolución de Grilse, presidida por la mujer de Ortega, Flora Pérez, y con su hija Marta y José Arnau como consejeros, y su absorción por Pontegadea España con efectos desde el pasado 1 de enero.

Asimismo, según publica este jueves el Boletín Oficial del Registro Mercantil (Borme), se ha materializado la absorción por Pontegadea Inversiones de su filial Pontegadea 2015 con sus participaciones financieras (entre ellas la participación en Telxius).

Al margen de estas operaciones para simplificar su estructura,
el Grupo Pontegadea anunció también el pasado verano la escisión de Pontegadea Inversiones de la nueva sociedad Pontegadea GB 2020, que agrupa activos inmobiliarios localizados en el mercado británico.

El Grupo Pontegadea, que engloba todas las sociedades de cartera propiedad de Amancio Ortega, sus filiales inmobiliarias y participaciones empresariales, cerró el ejercicio 2019 con un beneficio neto de 1.778 millones de euros, con un aumento del 14,7% respecto al ejercicio precedente, tras contabilizar 104 millones de euros en donaciones a la Fundación Amancio Ortega, y elevó el valor de mercado de su cartera inmobiliaria a 15.163 millones de euros.

Esta cifra le consolida como el operador más grande del mercado inmobiliario español y le sitúa por encima de sus competidores europeos directos.

El brazo inversor de Amancio Ortega cerró el ejercicio 2019 con una cifra de negocio de 2.261 millones de euros, lo que supone un incremento del 18% respecto a los 1.916 millones de 2018. De esa cantidad, 1.640 millones corresponden a ingresos por dividendos de sociedades participadas -fundamentalmente del Grupo Inditex- y 621 millones a ingresos netos procedentes del negocio inmobiliario.

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público