Estás leyendo: Los autónomos cobrarán la devolución de la cuota de marzo en la segunda quincena de mayo

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Los autónomos cobrarán la devolución de la cuota de marzo en la segunda quincena de mayo

Los trabajadores por cuenta propia abonaron la cuota del pasado mes a pesar de que el día 17 comenzaba el periodo para solicitar la prestación extraordinaria por cese de actividad.

Un autónomo echa el cierre de su negocio. E.P./Ricardo Rubio
Un autónomo echa el cierre de su negocio. E.P./Ricardo Rubio

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

La cuota cobrada en marzo a los autónomos será devuelta en la segunda quincena de mayo, según la Tesorería General de la Seguridad Social (TGSS).

La TGSS ha explicado en una publicación de su cuenta de Twitter que actuará de oficio en la devolución de estas cuotas de autónomos cuando se superpongan con la prestación extraordinaria por cese de actividad sin que estos trabajadores tengan que solicitarlo.

En este sentido, el presidente de la Federación Nacional de Asociaciones de Trabajadores Autónomos (ATA), Lorenzo Amor, ha indicado que "es por cosas como estas por las que en marzo pedíamos la suspensión de la cuota", ya que los autónomos no están "para prestar al Estado y que se lo devuelva dos meses más tarde".

Además, ha resaltado "lo fácil que hubiera sido hacerlo al revés", por lo que espera que "aprendan del error" y en abril "suspendan para todos y cobren en junio a quien corresponda pagar".

Los autónomos abonaron la cuota de marzo, a pesar de que el día 17 de ese mes comenzaba el periodo para solicitar la prestación extraordinaria por cese de actividad.

Hasta el 15 de abril, un total de 1.016.670 trabajadores por cuenta propia ha solicitado la prestación extraordinaria de cese de actividad a las mutuas colaboradoras de la Seguridad Social. Según el Ministerio Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, se ha aprobado el 97,3% de las solicitudes tramitadas.

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú