Las matriculaciones de turismos bajaron un 32,3 % en 2020.

madridActualizado:
Las matriculaciones de turismos y todoterrenos bajaron en 2020 un 32,3 %, desde los 1,258 millones de 2019 a 851.325 unidades, con descensos más acusados en las alquiladoras, según los datos provisionales que maneja el sector.
Los datos, que se confirmarán el próximo 4 de enero, reflejan que las matriculaciones registradas en diciembre sumaron 105.955, prácticamente las mismas que en ese mes del año pasado (105.854).
En el conjunto del ejercicio se han matriculado en España 427.460 turismos y todoterrenos para particulares, un 27,1 % menos que los 586.317 de un año antes, y 327.765 coches de empresa, el 24,4 % menos.
El descenso más significativo se ha registrado en las ventas de vehículos para las empresas de alquiler, que han pasado de 238.285 en 2019 a 96.100 en este 2020, el 59,7 % menos.
También las ventas de vehículos comerciales ligeros han caído: de los 215.028 de hace un año a 157.371 en este, un descenso del 26,8 %, y lo mismo ha ocurrido con los industriales, que han cedido el 21,7 %, desde los 24.576 de 2019 a 19.243 este año.
Las cifras del mes de diciembre son menos negativas, ya que se matricularon 105.955 turismos y todoterrenos, 100 más que en ese mes del año pasado.
Las ventas de vehículos comerciales ligeros bajaron el 3,2 %, hasta 15.852, mientras que las de industriales subieron un 3,2 %, hasta un total de 1.466 en este diciembre.
El año abrió débil en este mercado, con descensos del 7,8 % en enero y del 6 % en febrero, pero la pandemia hizo que en marzo las ventas retrocedieran un 69,3 %, un 95,6 % en abril, un 72,7 % en mayo y un 36,7 % en junio.
Tras la "nueva normalidad", en julio las matriculaciones subieron el 1,1 % pero el signo negativo volvió en agosto (-10,1 %), septiembre (-13,5 %), octubre (-21 %) y noviembre (18,7 %).
