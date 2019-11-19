La banca que asesora la salida a bolsa de la petrolera Aramco recibirá hasta 90 millones

El ejército de bancos que trabaja en la salida a bolsa de Saudi Aramco recibirá unos honorarios combinados de 90 millones de dólares o menos, según tres fuentes involucradas en el proceso, después de que el gigante petrolero redujera un acuerdo inicialmente visto como una oportunidad de oro para las altas finanzas.
Este rango de comisiones para la salida a bolsa de la compañía más rentable del mundo contrasta con otras grandes salidas de los últimos años. La china Alibaba, por ejemplo, pagó unos 300 millones de dólares por su debut en Nueva York en 2014.
Los 25 bancos contratados por Aramco para que ejecuten su salida a bolsa han visto disminuir sus comisiones a pesar de haber pasado años trabajando en la muy retrasada gran salida al mercado de valores.
Arabia Saudí calculó originalmente que el valor de la empresa estatal ascendía a 2 billones de dólares, pero esta cifra fue revisada a la baja posteriormente hasta un máximo de 1,7 billones de dólares. Aramco decidió el domingo que ofrecerá sólo el 1,5% de la compañía, por debajo del esperado 2%.
También canceló eventos de promoción en mercados desarrollados como los de Estados Unidos y Reino Unido, dando la espalda a la mayoría de las inversiones internacionales.
Los bancos recibirán una comisión de 35 puntos básicos del dinero recaudado en la salida a bolsa, según las tres fuentes consultadas. Esto supone alrededor de 90 millones de dólares si la compañía cotiza en la parte superior de la horquilla, recaudando 25.600 millones de dólares, lo que aún constituiría el mayor debut en bolsa de la historia.
Aramco no respondió inmediatamente a una solicitud de comentarios.
