La medida busca que los clientes retiren efectivo en la sucursal más cercana durante el estado de alarma, promoviendo la reducción de los desplazamientos.

Un cajero en una foto de archivo. / EUROPA PRESS
madrid

europa press

Las diez entidades financieras integradas en la Confederación Española de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA) han eliminado el cobro de comisiones por retirada de efectivo a débito para sus clientes en cualquier cajero automático del país, desde el próximo lunes 30 de marzo y mientras siga vigente el estado de alarma, según informaron en un comunicado.

En concreto, las entidades de crédito asociadas a CECA que han adoptado esta medida para evitar desplazamientos son CaixaBank, Bankia, Kutxabank, Abanca, Unicaja Banco, Ibercaja Banco, Liberbank, Caixa Ontinyent y Caixa Pollença.

Todos aquellos clientes que tengan la necesidad de retirar efectivo, gracias a esta medida, podrán acudir al cajero más cercano a su domicilio sin preocuparse por las comisiones, reduciendo de este modo los desplazamientos.

No obstante, las entidades recomiendan el uso de los canales a distancia --tanto 'online' como telefónico--, que se han reforzado y se encuentran plenamente operativos, así como el pago con tarjeta con el fin de seguir las instrucciones de las autoridades sanitarias para evitar el contagio.

