El titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 31 de Madrid, Antonio Serrano-Arnal, ha ordenado el procesamiento del expresidente de Bankia, Rodrigo Rato; el ex consejero consultivo de la entidad, José Manuel Fernández Norniella y otra docena de personas para que sean juzgados por el presunto cobro de comisiones de los contratos de la publicidad de Bankia con las agencias Publicis y Zenit, también encausadas.
El juez considera "indiciariamente acreditado" que durante los ejercicios 2011 y 2012, Bankia contrató servicios de publicidad con las empresas Publicis y Zenith Media a cambio de una comisión de 2,02 millones de euros" que esas mercantiles abonaron a Albisa Inversiones, controlada por Alberto Portuondo, el presunto testaferro del exministro de Economía.
Rato habría contado con la ayuda de "íntimos colaboradores" investigados en el caso
Esta empresa, a su vez, "transfirió a la sociedad Krandonara 2001 controlada por Rodrigo Rato 835.024,64 euros", que serían su parte en la comisión de acuerdo a la investigación y gran parte de los cuales acabaron en otra empresa participada por el exministro y dedicada a la explotación de un hotel en República Dominicana.
Asimismo, Serrano-Arnal propone juzgar a la que fue secretaria de Rato, Teresa Arellanos, que fue asumiendo cada vez más funciones en Bankia llegando a ser directora de Coordinación de Presidencia y a asumir las competencias de la dirección de Comunicación. Se da por acreditada su "activa participación" en la adjudicación de aquellos contratos de publicidad.
Según expuso en su escrito de acusación la Fiscalía, Rato se sirvió "de íntimos colaboradores" tales como Miguel Ángel Montero, a quien introdujo en la entidad como asesor externo y del que también consta el pago de 189.700 euros desde Albisa, así como de su secretaria personal y de Norniella, "hombre de confianza" para sus fines, constituyendo "un auténtico grupo de presión dentro de la entidad financiera".
